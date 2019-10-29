  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County boy got to meet the inspiration for his uniquely Philadelphia Halloween costume. You’ve probably seen 11-year-old Owen’s outfit by now.

The Havertown boy dressed up as Rob Dunphy, the Philly superfan whose chest full of tattoos made him a viral sensation during an Eagles game earlier this season.

Credit: CBS3

On Tuesday, Dunphy met Owen at his home to show off the real deal and the replica side-by-side.

Credit: CBS3

Dunphy called Owen one of his new best friends and he added the boy’s costume is better than his own tattoos.

