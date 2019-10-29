  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Connor Barwin, Local TV, Make The World Better IPA, Philadelphia News, Yards Brewing


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia Eagle is partnering with a local brewery to make the world better — and there’s an incentive to buy the beer. Connor Barwin is doing what he can to “make the world better” with help from Yards Brewery.

They teamed up to release an IPA and some of the proceeds will go back to Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation.

The IPA is rightfully called “Make the World Better” and CBS3’s Pat Gallen calls it a “very approachable” beer.

Beer lovers can grab their first pint of the IPA at the launch party on Friday Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Yards Brewery.

Yards will also be canning this IPA so it will be more accessible for customers.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Comments