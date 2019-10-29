Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia Eagle is partnering with a local brewery to make the world better — and there’s an incentive to buy the beer. Connor Barwin is doing what he can to “make the world better” with help from Yards Brewery.
They teamed up to release an IPA and some of the proceeds will go back to Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation.
The IPA is rightfully called “Make the World Better” and CBS3’s Pat Gallen calls it a “very approachable” beer.
Beer lovers can grab their first pint of the IPA at the launch party on Friday Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Yards Brewery.
Yards will also be canning this IPA so it will be more accessible for customers.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
You must log in to post a comment.