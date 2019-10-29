GREEN LANE, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County woman is accused of stealing over $600,000 from her job and using some of that money to pay for her two daughters’ weddings. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that 58-year-old Carol Snyder, of Green Lane, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and other related charges.
Authorities say Snyder, an office administrator at Hardy Machine, LLC, in Hatfield Township, stole $617,147 through 1,758 unauthorized and non-business-related purchases from 2012 through Aug. 9, 2019. The 20-year employee, who was the office administrator, was solely responsible for payroll, balancing the books and managing the company’s finances.
Police say Snyder made credit card purchases and wrote unauthorized checks related to wedding vendors for two of her daughters, insurance companies and utility companies.
“Unfortunately, this is another example of misplaced trust. Actions like the defendants are all too prevalent in our county, and her arrest is a reminder of the need for all sizes of companies to have checks and balances in place,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
Snyder was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after she was unable to post $200,000 bail.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
