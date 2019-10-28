By CBS3 Staff
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed a road in Westtown Township, Chester County. The accident happened between two vehicles on Street Road around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Street Road, between Westtown and Cheyney Thornton Roads, is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The crash appears to have caused a fire.

Two people were taken to local hospitals.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

