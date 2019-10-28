Comments
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A crash involving two vehicles has closed a road in Westtown Township, Chester County. The accident happened between two vehicles on Street Road around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Street Road, between Westtown and Cheyney Thornton Roads, is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
The crash appears to have caused a fire.
Two people were taken to local hospitals.
There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
