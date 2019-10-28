PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a man wearing a Batman hoodie who is accused of robbing a Family Dollar Store in West Mount Airy. The incident happened last Wednesday night on the 6500 block of Green Street.
Police say the man placed an object in his sweatshirt pocket, implying it was a gun.
He pointed it at the employee and demanded money from the cash register.
After taking an unknown amount of money, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-6, with a stocky build, and had acne on his face. He was wearing a dark-colored hat and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with a “Batman” symbol on the front.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact police at 215-686-3353.
