



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies’ new skipper will be introduced on Monday afternoon. The Phillies will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to formally introduce Joe Girardi as the organization’s 55th manager in franchise history.

The Phillies signed Girardi to a three-year deal with a club option for 2023 last week.

Our new skipper has quite the résumé. pic.twitter.com/O9w7X3VCtC — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 25, 2019

Girardi’s résumé played a role in his hiring.

In 10 seasons as manager of the New York Yankees, he won 910 regular-season games and held a 28-24 record in the postseason, including defeating the Phillies in the 2009 World Series. He also managed the Florida Marlins in 2006, winning the NL Manager of the Year but was fired after just one season.

Despite never having a losing record with the Yanks, New York did not renew Girardi’s contract after the 2017 season, replacing him with Aaron Boone.

He had been out of baseball for the past two seasons, serving as a baseball analyst for MLB Network and Fox Sports.

“I’m excited for this next chapter of my career,” Girardi said in a statement. “The Phillies have a strong commitment to winning from the owners to the front office to the players to the fans. It’s something that I’ve seen up close for the last 30 years of my baseball career.”

The Phillies have not reached the postseason since 2011.

Gabe Kapler was fired on Oct. 10 after two seasons, finishing with a record of 161-163.

The Phillies also interviewed former managers Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker for the position.