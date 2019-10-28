  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash in the city’s Mayfair section left a Philadelphia police officer and two others injured. It happened on the 6300 hundred block of Brous Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Monday.

The officer was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the other two people injured were also taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say the officer was rushing to a respond to a shooting scene near the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia’s Juniata section when the crash happened.

Police say two men were shot after a fight broke out at “La H Social Club,” which then spilled out into a parking lot.

One man was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the stomach.

So far, no one is in custody.

