PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash in the city’s Mayfair section left a Philadelphia police officer and two others injured. It happened on the 6300 hundred block of Brous Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Monday.
The officer was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. She is expected to be OK.
Investigators say the other two people injured were also taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
Authorities say the officer was rushing to a respond to a shooting scene near the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia’s Juniata section when the crash happened.
Police say two men were shot after a fight broke out at “La H Social Club,” which then spilled out into a parking lot.
One man was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the stomach.
So far, no one is in custody.
