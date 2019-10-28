PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents and teachers are outraged after asbestos is found in another Philadelphia school and they are demanding answers. The school district says asbestos was found in pipe insulation in a basement hallway of T.M. Peirce Elementary School.
The school is on the 2300 block of West Cambria Street in North Philadelphia.
The district says abatement work began Friday night and is complete.
“While no damaged asbestos-containing materials were found in the gymnasium, damage to pipe insulation in the basement hallway was noted. Abatement on this area began Friday evening while the building was unoccupied and is now complete. The gym was also closed as a proactive measure,” the school district said in a letter.
The district also says it will share results of environmental inspections and testing with the school community.
Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy had to relocate their students after asbestos was found in the building that housed the two schools.
