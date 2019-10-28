BEREA, Ohio (CBS/AP) — And so it begins. With Tuesday’s trade deadline approaching, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman bolstered the Birds’ defensive line in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Roster Move: #Eagles have acquired DE Genard Avery from Cleveland in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick in 2021.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UsKZIUoudF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 28, 2019

The Eagles acquired defensive end/linebacker Genard Avery from the Browns for a four-round pick in 2021, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Compensation update: Eagles traded a fourth-round pick in 2021 to Browns for LB Genard Avery, per @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games — starting five — for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season and general manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot, 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end.

Avery had 39 tackles and 4½ sacks last season and it was assumed he would have an impact this season. However, he didn’t fit new coordinator Steve Wilks’ schemes and was a healthy scratch for two games.

He played three snaps in Sunday’s loss at New England and was credited with a pressure on Tom Brady.

This could be the first of several moves for the Eagles ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. The Birds have several glaring needs — wide receiver and at cornerback — and Roseman has been one of the most active GMs in the trade market in recent years.

Leading up to the Birds’ Super Bowl win, Roseman acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins at the deadline, and last season dealt for Lions receiver Golden Tate.

