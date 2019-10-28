Comments
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS/AP) –– Bucks County’s Neshaminy School District could learn Monday if it can continue to call its sports teams the “Redskins.” The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission originally received a complaint about the name back in 2013.
The commission says the district wouldn’t use a nickname based on any other racial group, so they shouldn’t use “Redskins” either.
The school says students aren’t offended and the nickname has been used for more than 60 years.
