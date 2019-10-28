PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The girlfriend of a New Jersey man has been charged with manslaughter after prosecutors say she told him to kill himself. Alexander Urtula, of Cedar Grove, committed suicide on the same day he was supposed to graduate from Boston College in May.
Urtula’s girlfriend, Inyoung You, allegedly tracked his cell phone to a parking garage roof and was there when he jumped.
Prosecutors say during the couple’s 18-month relationship You encouraged Urtula to take his own life hundreds of times.
“In the two months prior to his death, the couple exchanged more than 75,000 texts,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Many of the messages clearly displayed a power dynamic in the relationship wherein Ms. You made demands and threats with the understanding that she had complete and total control over Mr. Urtula, both mentally and emotionally.”
You is currently in South Korea.
Prosecutors say they are optimistic she will return to the U.S. voluntary to answer to the manslaughter charge.
