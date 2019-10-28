30 Homes Without Water After Water Main Break In West Mount Airy

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ten-inch water main burst near Wayne Avenue and West Horter Street in West Mount Airy, Monday morning. There are about 30 homes without water for now.

The area is closed to traffic.

