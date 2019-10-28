30 Homes Without Water After Water Main Break In West Mount Airy

Menu
Latest Headlines
Phillies To Introduce New Manager Joe Girardi At Press Conference
The Phillies will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to formally introduce new manager Joe Girardi as the organization's 55th manager in franchise history.
Police Searching For 3 Juveniles Accused Of Vandalizing Ormiston Mansion In Fairmount Park
The vandalism happened at the Ormiston Mansion located on the 2000 block of Reservoir Drive on Oct. 10 just after 6 p.m.
Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 At The Navy Yard
View more photos of the event.
2019 Go Beyond Celiac Concert and Gala
Check out photos from the 2019 Go Beyond Celiac Concert and Gala.
Flyers Weekly Takeaways: Travis Konecny Developing Into Something Philly Hasn't Had Since 2011
Travis Konecny is becoming the shooter the Flyers haven't had since trading Jeff Carter.
Phillies To Introduce New Manager Joe Girardi At Press Conference
The Phillies will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to formally introduce new manager Joe Girardi as the organization's 55th manager in franchise history.
School Closings
Philadelphia Weather
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Philadelphia Weather: Pleasant Start To The Work Week
Lauren Casey has your Monday morning forecast.
11 hours ago
Wake Up Weather: Oct. 28, 2019
Lauren Casey has your Monday Wake Up Weather.
12 hours ago
Weather Stories
Philadelphia Weather: A Soggy End To The Weekend
This weekend will be a mixed bag—much like last weekend.
Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rain Will Make For Sloppy Wednesday Evening Commute
The vast majority of our region can expect about 1 inch of rain from this storm, with some areas seeing up to 2 inches.
The Best 4 Gyms in Philadelphia
In search of a new favorite fitness spot?
Thirsting For Tea? Check Out These New Philadelphia Spots
If you've got tea on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Philadelphia tea outlets to quell your cravings.
'These Are Great People To Work With': Bucks County Launches Sweet Spots Trail
What Bucks County is looking to do is hit your sweet spot, but also promote the small business community.
'Happy Place' Pop-Up Exhibit Opening At King Of Prussia Mall This Weekend
The “Happy Place” pop-up exhibit opens at the King of Prussia Mall this weekend.
Jack's Pumpkin Glow Opens For Third Year In West Fairmount Park Friday
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow, formerly known as The Glow, opens on Oct. 5 in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park.
Survey: Philadelphia Fourth-Best City For Oktoberfest Celebrations In United States
A new survey ranks Philly the fourth best city in the country for Oktoberfest celebrations.
Health Officials Warning Passengers Of Measles Exposure At Philadelphia International Airport
Anyone who visited the Philadelphia International Airport last week may have been exposed to the measles, health officials announced Friday.
Time To Book Holiday Travel Is Rapidly Approaching, AAA Says
While many passengers are still soaking up the final days of summer, some are already looking ahead to their holiday travel.
Tractor Trailer Accident Causing Traffic Delays At Philadelphia International Airport
Officials say a tractor trailer struck an overhead walkway on Departures Road at Terminal B around 1:30 p.m.
Win Tickets To TASTE! Philadelphia Food, Wine And Spirits Festival
Enter to win 2 tickets to Taste! Philadelphia on November 1-2.
30 Homes Without Water After Water Main Break In West Mount Airy
By
CBS3 Staff
October 28, 2019 at 8:56 am
Filed Under:
Local
,
Local TV
,
Mount Airy
,
Philadelphia News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)
– A ten-inch water main burst near Wayne Avenue and West Horter Street in West Mount Airy, Monday morning. There are about 30 homes without water for now.
The area is closed to traffic.
