ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, N.J. (CBS) — A 30-foot humpback whale was found washed ashore at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the whale died after a propeller cut through its spine when it was hit by a boat.

Video from Chopper 3 shows crews working on the whale at the beach on Monday afternoon.

The whale was first found beached, but alive, on Saturday morning by a fisherman, about two miles from the lighthouse.

The whale then went back into the water.

However, it resurfaced dead on Sunday.

