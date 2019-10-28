Comments
ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, N.J. (CBS) — A 30-foot humpback whale was found washed ashore at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the whale died after a propeller cut through its spine when it was hit by a boat.
Video from Chopper 3 shows crews working on the whale at the beach on Monday afternoon.
The whale was first found beached, but alive, on Saturday morning by a fisherman, about two miles from the lighthouse.
The whale then went back into the water.
However, it resurfaced dead on Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.