



READING, Pa. (CBS) — The families of six men from Reading, whose lives were taken from them in killing sprees nearly two years ago, are finally getting justice. Federal authorities announced charges in the killings Monday. It’s believed 10 people are involved in the brutal murders.

Nine suspects are in custody while police are still looking for a tenth suspect involved in the violent drug gang.

“This organization was responsible for mayhem in the city,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.

Adams announced what he called a major takedown of cold-blooded killers and drug traffickers, including the mastermind, Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad.

Authorities say he did whatever it took in order to gain control of Reading’s streets and pushed heroin and meth smuggled from Puerto Rico.

“This was the most violent drug trafficking organization that this city or county has ever investigated,” Adams said.

Feliciano-Trinidad is accused of orchestrating the murders of six men, all in downtown Reading, from December 2017 to February 2018.

In one incident, four men were shot and killed inside an apartment on the 100 block of 3rd Street in Reading. Another man was left to die in an alley by the 1000 block of Chestnut Street. A sixth man was murdered on Pearl Street.

Today, there is still a sense of fear in the community. Neighbors didn’t hesitate to say “no” when asked to talk on camera.

They say they’re thankful local and federal authorities stepped in to stop the drug ring from killing people in the neighborhood.

“We’re here to fight for victims,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain.

McSwain says during the seven-month-long investigation, officers built their case using wiretaps and even undercover agents that bought some of the illegal drugs.

Authorities hope to bring justice to the families of the six victims who were killed.

“Any organization that could be responsible for such depravity must be destroyed,” McSwain said.

Authorities say six of the 10 people charged Monday could face the death penalty if convicted.