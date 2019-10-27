Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is now a $1,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who stole a puppy from the Pennsylvania SPCA. The Shiba Inu was in a public space at the shelter on Erie Avenue, when the suspect put the puppy in a backpack and walked off on Friday.
Shelter officials say they are required to make stray animals available for the public to see and they do not lock kennels in the event of an evacuation.
The puppy had only come into the shelter Friday morning and was not available for adoption yet.
Eyewitness News has been told that the puppy is microchipped.
If anyone recognizes the individual with the puppy, please call 911.
