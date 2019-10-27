Comments
HAMMONTON N.J. (CBS) — Fire officials in Hammonton N.J. are investigating the cause of a small fire that broke out inside of a nursing home. The fire happened on the first floor of the Hammonton Center of Nursing Rehabilitation in Hammonton, N.J. Sunday morning.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Hammonton Center said no one was hurt as a result of the one-room fire.
The staff was able to quickly and safely evacuate residents and other staff members from the first floor.
Within minutes the flames were extinguished.
Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the scene was cleared and the residents have been allowed to return to their rooms, expect the lone-fire damaged room.
