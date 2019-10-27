PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– With their backs up against the ropes after two straight embarrassing losses, the Philadelphia Eagles swung back with a haymaker on Sunday. Behind a dominant run game and a strong defensive effort, the Eagles pummeled the Buffalo Bills, 31-13, at New Era Field on Sunday afternoon.
Jordan Howard ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while Miles Sanders’ 65-yard third-quarter touchdown broke things open for the Birds (4-4). Sanders’ touchdown made it a 17-7 game, but the Eagles went on to score 20 second-half points.
Sanders finished with 74 rushing yards on three carries and 44 receiving yards on three catches. He left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.
The Eagles finished with 218 rushing yards on 41 carries a three TDs. Boston Scott had a four-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Carson Wentz was 17 for 24 for 172 yards and one touchdown — a five-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert.
The Eagles’ defense, however, sent a statement after taking a clobbering in Minnesota and Dallas. The Birds held the Bills (5-2) to 13 points and 253 total yards. They forced a fumble and also had four sacks.
The Eagles host the Chicago Bears next Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
