



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson has some advice when dressing your pets up for Halloween in this week’s Pet Project. Allow your pet to weigh in on which costume fits them best, they will let you know whether they like it or not.

Don’t forget this year’s Bark & Whine Gala will be held Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the 2300 Arena at 2300 S. Swanson St. in South Philadelphia. For more information and tickets, click here.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

China, a sweet, affectionate 13-year-old. She is easy to handle and ready to bask in your love.

She is playful with other dogs and may do best with one who wants to play as badly as she does.

David walks very nicely on a leash and loves food—maybe too much.

He knows commands such as sit, down, touch and stay.

David is recommended for a home where he is the only dog, but he loves all people.

Bran, a 1-year-old grey cat who was rescued by humane law enforcement officers.

He can be fearful at first, but he warms up quickly and enjoys head scratches.

Bran is recommended for a home with children over 10 years old.

