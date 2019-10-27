Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after two men were shot in the city’s Germantown section. Police say gunshots rang out just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Germantown Avenue and Berkley Street.
Both men were shot while they were inside of a dark-colored vehicle at a traffic light.
One of the victims, a 25-year-old man was shot 12 times throughout his body and is in critical condition at the hospital.
The second victim, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right knee, he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
