PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday, Oct. 26 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This year for the first time, unwanted vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted.
The batteries have to be taken out of e-cigarettes before they are turned in.
Vaping has been tied to more than 1,000 injuries nationwide and several deaths.
This Drug Enforcement Administration initiative gives residents a way to safely dispose of those medications anonymously and with no questions asked.
Nationally, DEA has collected more than 11 million pounds of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications.
Drop offs can be made at locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. To find a collection site near you, click here.
