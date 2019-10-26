Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were stabbed during an attempted robbery in a busy section of Center City, police say. Police were unable to locate the scene, but say the stabbing happened somewhere near the 1400 block of Spruce Street around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The victims are a 32-year-old man, who was stabbed once in his lower back, and a 23-year-old man, who was stabbed in his upper back.
They were rushed to an area hospital, where they were placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
