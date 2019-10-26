  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    7:30 PMInside Edition
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

DETROIT (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be without their superstar center on Saturday night. The Sixers announced that Joel Embiid will miss Saturday’s game against the Pistons in Detroit with a right ankle sprain.

Forward Mike Scott, who’s also dealing with an ankle sprain, will be available against the Pistons.

Sixers’ fans reacted quickly to the news on social media after hearing the news.

Embiid missed the first two full seasons of his career because of foot issues and then a knee injury limited him to 31 games in his first season on the court in 2016-17. He also missed time in 2017-18 after suffering an orbital fracture.

During each of his first four NBA seasons, Embiid has not played in more than 64 regular-season games.

Comments