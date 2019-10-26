DETROIT (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be without their superstar center on Saturday night. The Sixers announced that Joel Embiid will miss Saturday’s game against the Pistons in Detroit with a right ankle sprain.
Forward Mike Scott, who’s also dealing with an ankle sprain, will be available against the Pistons.
𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘
Joel Embiid → Out (right ankle)
Mike Scott → Probable
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 26, 2019
Sixers’ fans reacted quickly to the news on social media after hearing the news.
Glad we have Horford now… Embiid will always be in and out of the lineup.
— Rob Hodge (@RobHodge) October 26, 2019
1 game in and your already hurt @JoelEmbiid get it together
— Jesse Basden (@J_Basden11) October 26, 2019
How is @JoelEmbiid hurt already 🤦🏿♂️
— Searching…. (@MRmarc732) October 26, 2019
Embiid missed the first two full seasons of his career because of foot issues and then a knee injury limited him to 31 games in his first season on the court in 2016-17. He also missed time in 2017-18 after suffering an orbital fracture.
During each of his first four NBA seasons, Embiid has not played in more than 64 regular-season games.
