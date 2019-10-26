  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be a player short as they take on the Detroit Pistons Saturday night. The Sixers announced that Joel Embiid will miss game two of the season with a sprained right ankle on their twitter.

Sixers’ fans reacted quickly to the news on social media after hearing the news.

Embiid missed the first two full seasons of his career due to foot issues, then a knee injury limited him to 31 games in his first season on the court in 2016-17. He also missed time in 2017-18 after suffering an orbital fracture.

During each of his first four NBA seasons, Embiid has not played in more than 64 regular season games.

