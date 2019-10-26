  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say. Officers first responded to the 2700 block of W. Oakdale Street when they heard several gunshots being fired around 10 p.m. Friday.

As officers were driving to the scene they were flagged down by the 19-year-old who collapsed in front of their vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where the medical staff found he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

