By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend will be a mixed bag—much like last weekend. Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days, so try and plan any outdoor activities for Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day Saturday with highs in the mid-60s. A late day or early evening shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas should stay dry.

credit: CBS3

The remnants of tropical moisture Olga will combine with an upper-level disturbance and bring us the potential for heavy rain on Sunday. Showers will likely develop early Sunday morning—could be as early as 5 a.m.– on a scattered basis before becoming more widespread later in the morning.

credit: CBS3

The heaviest rainfall should happen during the late morning or early afternoon before coming to an end Sunday evening. Which makes for a perfect day to sit on the couch and watch some football. Go BIRDS!

credit: CBS3

Most areas could pick up anywhere from half an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain. Higher totals are possible across the Northwest suburbs.

credit: CBS3

Although the rain comes at an inconvenient, it is extremely beneficial for the Delaware Valley, since drought conditions persist across much of the area.

credit: CBS3

Philadelphia International Airport has picked up over two-and-a-half inches of rain so far in October and more is on the way. This certainly is making up for a dry month of September.

Drought conditions have improved since last week and will continue to improve after more rain falls on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tiffany Savona reports.

