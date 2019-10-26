PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are working to sort out conflicting stories after a shooting at a popular nightclub. A 45-year-old man told investigators he was shot inside NOTO Nightclub near 12th and Vine Streets after a fight broke out.
The man went on to tell police that he walked to Hahnemann Hospital on his own and realized the hospital was closed.
However, investigators say the nightclub’s manager and bouncer told them that there was a fight in the club—but there was no shooting inside.
“They’re alleging that a shooting did not happen inside of the club. However, they all agree that there was a fight inside the club. But the victim is adamant that a shooting happened inside,” Philadelphia Police Capt. George Fuchs said. “We don’t have any shell casings inside of the club, we really don’t have any scene inside the club.”
The man is in stable condition after being shot in the back.
Police are checking for surveillance video.
