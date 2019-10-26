CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A mother has died after she was hit by a car near a South Jersey grocery store parking lot and the driver still has not been arrested. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of College Drive in Gloucester Township on Friday night.

The victim’s family identified her as 50-year-old Patricia Mills, a mother and grandmother from the Lindenwold section of Gloucester Township.

Mills leaves behind three sons.

Gloucester Township police arrived at the scene Friday night and found Mills on the ground unresponsive.

The driver fled the scene, but police later found the abandoned vehicle.

The victim’s son says that Mills had left urgent care and was crossing the street to go to the ShopRite to fill her prescription when she was struck.

Residents say it’s a dangerous road to cross. They want a crosswalk and stop signs added.

One woman told CBS3 that she was struck while crossing the same street before.

“I just feel really bad for the family, I really do. I can really sympathize with their feelings about this particular spot,” Main Line Hair Salon Manager Debbie Cullen said. “It makes me sad. It really does.

“He needs to come forth and get it straighten out because he’s going to live with himself. That’s all I got. Very upsetting, very upsetting.”

A pink balloon hangs near the spot where Mills was killed.

The driver still hasn’t come forward. Mills’ family’s only wish is for that person to do so.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.