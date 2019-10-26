  • CBS 3On Air

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a second teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a student near a New Jersey high school last week. The Ocean County prosecutor’s office and Brick Township police said Saturday that the 16-year-old male is facing four counts of attempted murder and weapons counts.

A 17-year-old male was arrested earlier on similar charges following Tuesday’s shooting of a 16-year-old youth near Brick Memorial High School. Prosecutors say the victim was walking home when he was grazed by a bullet in the shoulder. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The high school and neighboring schools were locked down as a precaution.

Police haven’t commented on a possible motive.

