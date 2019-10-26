Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a driver wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in his mid-30s in North Philadelphia. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on the 700 block of West Berks Street on Saturday afternoon.
Police say a dark green Pontiac minivan with a heavy tint was traveling eastbound on West Berks Street when they struck the victim.
The victim was rushed to Temple University Hosptial, where he later died.
According to police, the driver immediately fled the scene, traveling eastbound.
The vehicle has a partial license plate of KZG.
You must log in to post a comment.