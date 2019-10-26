  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMDraft Kings
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Halloween, Local, Local TV, York news


YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania homeowner turned her front door into a tribute for a favorite blue monster for Halloween. The house is being dabbed as the Cookie Monster house in York Township, just west of Lancaster.

Lisa Boll used blue spray paint on some vines and made giant, googly eyes out of styrofoam.

Boll even made giant chocolate chip cookies.

(Credit: CBS3)

She says she’s getting a lot of attention for her festive decor.

“It was surprising just how many people get a big kick out of it. It’s good. It’s fun for Halloween and the fact that it’s not a horror thing, it appeals to kids under the age of 3, especially, it’s not scary,” Boll said.

Boll says she’s a big Sesame Street fan and wanted to celebrate the show on its 50th anniversary.

Comments