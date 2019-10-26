Comments
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania homeowner turned her front door into a tribute for a favorite blue monster for Halloween. The house is being dabbed as the Cookie Monster house in York Township, just west of Lancaster.
Lisa Boll used blue spray paint on some vines and made giant, googly eyes out of styrofoam.
Boll even made giant chocolate chip cookies.
She says she’s getting a lot of attention for her festive decor.
“It was surprising just how many people get a big kick out of it. It’s good. It’s fun for Halloween and the fact that it’s not a horror thing, it appeals to kids under the age of 3, especially, it’s not scary,” Boll said.
Boll says she’s a big Sesame Street fan and wanted to celebrate the show on its 50th anniversary.
You must log in to post a comment.