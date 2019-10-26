Comments
STRATFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County are on the hunt for a bank robber who barely bothered with a disguise during a heist on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the TD Bank on White Horse Pike in Stratford on Saturday.
Police say the man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect did not have a weapon.
The man is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a grey striped long-sleeve shirt with a scarf, black hat and sunglasses.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 856-365-3122.
