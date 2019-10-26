



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves on Saturday to rejuvenate Blankenburg Elementary School in West Philadelphia. Paintbrushes and rollers were everywhere for Well Fargo’s Signature Day of Caring.

The halls inside Blankenburg Elementary School are usually filled with students. But not on Saturday.

“We’re going to transform Blankenburg school,” Wells Fargo Regional Bank President Joe Kirk said.

Some 300 volunteers chose to get their hands dirty to give the building a little extra love — from school pride to Philly pride.

Right outside of the gym, a hallway will be dedicated to Philadelphia sports teams like the Sixers.

“We have a mindfulness and zen room that’s going to help a lot of our trauma practices that we here,” Blankenburg Elementary School Principal Leandrea Baltimore-Hagan said. “The school means everything to me.”

Baltimore-Hagan is thrilled that Wells Fargo chose this school as one of its service projects.

“They asked us for a wish list and we wanted the entryway to our school to look different so as soon as they walk in, we want them to feel that the building just feels different,” she said.

“Today is about the children of Blankenburg school, helping to create an environment where they can learn and feel safe.

Wells Fargo provided the bulk of the supplies and City Year Philadelphia and Ameri Core Nonprofit added some extra manpower.

“We are focused on helping young people realize their potential,” Darryl Bundridge, with City Year Philadelphia, said. “We have a civic engagement team that does enhance work with mural design.”

The love students have for their school runs deep and school leaders hope these changes along with other upgrades will help students for years to come.

“It’s everything the school needs in order to get to the next level,” Baltimore-Hagan said.