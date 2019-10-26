Comments
CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 50-year-old Lindenwold woman is dead after police say she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Camden County. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of College Drive in Gloucester Township on Friday night.
Gloucester Township police say the victim was found on the scene unresponsive around 7:22 p.m. on Friday night. She pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the vehicle fled the scene but officers later located it.
No charges have been filed at this time, police say.
An investigation remains active and ongoing.
