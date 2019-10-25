PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to an armed burglary where thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry were stolen. On Sept. 16, surveillance cameras captured the suspect as he knocked on the front door of a residence on the 700 block of Union Street.
According to police, after knocking, the suspect, who was armed with a handgun with an attached laser sight, made his way into the house.
The suspect can be seen on cameras going through the house and eventually made off with several thousand dollars in cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
Police are describing the suspect as a medium complexion black male with a beard. During the incident, he was wearing a dark-colored Nike baseball cap, a dark hoodie jacket, dark-colored pants with red-colored sneakers.
Surveillance cameras also captured a man believed to be suspect in front of the house a day before the burglary.
If you have any information about this crime or suspect, contact police at 215-686-3183.
