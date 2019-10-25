  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine is closed Friday due to a “potential threat.” The university isn’t releasing the nature of the threat at this time.

Temple University's Lewis Katz School Of Medicine

Other schools at the health science campus are open and operating as usual.

Clinical activities at Temple University Hospital will continue as scheduled.

The university says all essential employees should check with their supervisors and plan to report to work.

