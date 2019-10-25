PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine is closed Friday due to a “potential threat.” The university isn’t releasing the nature of the threat at this time.
Other schools at the health science campus are open and operating as usual.
Clinical activities at Temple University Hospital will continue as scheduled.
