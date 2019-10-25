PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A controversial Halloween party going on this weekend in Northeast Philadelphia is stoking fears of a different kind. Neighbors have concerns that a catering hall will turn into a permanent swinger’s club.

Licenses & Inspections enforces zoning codes if the property is a catering hall, it has to be operating as a catering hall. But if it is operating as a swinger’s club, it is not properly zoned for its events.

The youngest residents of Philadelphia are getting an early start to Halloween at Saint Dominic, about a quarter-mile down the street — older residents are preparing for their own adult entertainment on Saturday.

“Supposedly you need a membership to join. If you take a look at the membership application, the first thing they ask for is if you’re OK with nudity,” Upper Holmesburg Civic Association President Stan Cywinski said.

What was once Rosewood Catering Hall is now dubbed Freedom Hall on the outside of the building at 8832 Frankford Ave.

But online Saints and Sinners is advertising a party as the grand opening of Tom’s Loft 2 — a party that will “be the sandbox of your dreams where you can play …as adults.”

The Upper Holmesburg Civic Association President is concerned the catering hall is really a sex club for swingers.

“We’re just not going to support adult entertainment. I mean you’ve got a school here. It’s not just an appropriate place for adult entertainment,” Cywinski said.

Freedom Hall was purchased by Tom Sherwood, a real estate developer in the adult entertainment industry, back in 2016.

Councilmember Bobby Henon was at the nearby trunk-or-treat event and says it’s not an establishment that belongs in a residential community.

“We were not told the truth from the onset, so the community is cautious. We had 500 people in our community come to a community meeting in an uproar about the use being illegal and it was that the community didn’t want to have,” Henon said.

He also says L&I is aware of the establishment and it has received complaints. But now officials are monitoring just how much fun may be happening inside the catering hall.

“They’re renting out for adult entertainment, L&I is watching, the community is watching,” Henon said.

Sherwood, who owns multiple swingers clubs, was not available for comment.