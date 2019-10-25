Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at least 15 times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 1700 block of Tilghman Street.
Police arrived to find about 23 spent shell casings but no victim.
While investigating, a local hospital notified officers that a 27-year-old man came in with multiple gunshot wounds.
“He walked into the emergency room. Right now he is undergoing surgery. He is in critical condition but although he was shot multiple times, he is expected to survive,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police are hoping several nearby surveillance cameras captured the shooting and will lead them to a suspect.
