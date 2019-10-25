



BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS) — Back-to-back blowout losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys have Eagles fans unsettled and wondering whether their expectations for the team coming into the year were too high. The problems with the team seem innumerable at this point, with the offense flailing just as badly as the defense last week in the 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.

In the midst of trying to stop the snowball from further rolling downhill, Doug Pederson and company hit the road once more, this time to face the 5-1 Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has proven to be one of the AFC’s surprise teams so far this season, with their lone loss coming against the New England Patriots back in Week 4.

The defense has led the way, with Sean McDermott’s squad ranking third in points per game allowed at 15.2 so far this season. Combined with a lackluster Philly offense that has mustered just 30 points in the last two weeks, the oddsmakers have installed the Bills as 1.5 point favorites at home. The problem is, Buffalo has been much better in the underdog role through the years, according to SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein.

“The last five times, only 1-4 against the number. They have lost those games by an average of seven points,” said Hartstein.

Furthermore, Hartstein points out another reason for hope for Philly fans desperate to see the losing skid come to an end.

“They (the Eagles) are 7-1 in their last 8 straight up against the AFC,” he said.

Good news on both counts for fans dreaming of a victory for the Eagles this week. But questions still remain. The biggest being the play of the defense, which has allowed 75 points in the last two games, getting torched by Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott, while also failing to stop Ezekiel Elliott on the ground. The Bills don’t have a game-breaking running back like either of those guys, but they do have veteran Frank Gore, who at the ripe old age of 36, is averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Quarterback Josh Allen also poses a significant running threat, having gained 190 yards on 45 carries so far this season.

The rushing attack for the Bills is the main reason why Hartstein is pointing to Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as the key player if the Eagles want to come out on top.

“It is not all his fault that he only has one sack this year after getting 10.5 last year. All the other defensive tackles are injured. He really has not had a lot of help up there,” said Hartstein. “They signed two guys off the practice squad this week, other team’s practice squads. One of those rookies is going to start next to Cox. He has to have a monster game for Philly to end their skid.”

Cox will be working next to some combination of Albert Huggins and Anthony Rush or possibly Tim Jernigan (though it doesn’t look likely as he has yet to practice this week). That means the Eagles star will be facing a lot of double teams in all likelihood, and he will have to do some major work in order to make an impact. That will be a heavy task against a Bills offensive line that has proven capable of moving people off the ball this season, surpassing 100 rush yards in every game.

Even if Cox and the defense are successful, there is a big question being posed to the offense this week as well. The Bills’ defense ranks 12th in the league in efficiency and is fifth against the pass, meaning it could be another long day for Carson Wentz. But, on the bright side, the Bills have been susceptible to the run, ranking 23rd in run defense efficiency and allowing the moribund Miami Dolphins to rush for over 100 yards last week. Jordan Howard has proven to be effective in recent weeks, and he could see a heavy load Sunday.

Kick off between the Eagles and Bills from New Era Field in Buffalo is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

