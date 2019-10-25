PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the help of the public after a Shiba Inu puppy was stolen from the organization’s Erie Avenue headquarters just after 5 p.m. on Friday. The PSPCA released pictures of a person they believe stole the puppy.
The suspect they believe stole the dog from the kennel was seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, dark-colored pants and a black winter hat.
We need your help after a Shiba Inu puppy was stolen. The individual in question, pictured in the black Nike hoodie, is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft that happened just after 5pm today. If this individual is recognized, please call 911! pic.twitter.com/VM0lfjL9gW
— Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) October 26, 2019
If anyone recognizes the individual with the puppy, please call 911.
