By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, pspca


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the help of the public after a Shiba Inu puppy was stolen from the organization’s Erie Avenue headquarters just after 5 p.m. on Friday. The PSPCA released pictures of a person they believe stole the puppy.

credit: PSPCA

The suspect they believe stole the dog from the kennel was seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, dark-colored pants and a black winter hat.

credit: PSPCA

If anyone recognizes the individual with the puppy, please call 911.

Comments