PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four days after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Orlando Scandrick ripped his former team during an appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Scandrick said the Eagles are living in the past and that some players would rather have Nick Foles than Carson Wentz.

“That locker room is different. I would tell guys when I came there like I still feel like they were living on that Super Bowl high,” Scandrick said. “It’s over, you’re living in the past. Some of those guys came in the league and the first thing they experienced was 13-3 and a Super Bowl and that’s what they think it’s all about.”

He went on to say that there’s some players in the locker room that would rather have Foles, but pointed out that Wentz is not the problem.

“There’s a ton of pressure on [Wentz]. But let’s start here, Nick Foles is not walking through that door. Are there some people in that locker room that still would want Nick? Yeah, but that’s not a knock against Carson, it’s just everything Nick has achieved, but he’s not walking through that locker room,” Scandrick explained.

“Clearly the organization has shown everybody — the fan base, the players, the coaches — they’re all in on Carson, it’s his team.”

Scandrick, who felt he was scapegoated after getting released following the blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, touched on the possible turmoil within the Eagles’ locker room.

“When there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Scandrick said, adding that the team is having a tough dealing with success.

When asked about offensive lineman’s Lane Johnson’s comments about players being late for meetings and practices, Scandrick indicated that there’s “accountability issues going on there and it starts from the top.”

“Instead of going out and attacking somebody being late, the first thing you should’ve done is look in the mirror and maybe went to that guy and pull him aside and say, ‘Hey, we can’t be late, we got to get this together, we got to set examples, we’re the vets on this team.’ They’re not talking about a rookie being late, they’re not talking about just some guy that’s a 52nd, 53rd man on the roster some guy that doesn’t play and isn’t active being late, that comment is about someone with significance,” Scandrick said.

Scandrick didn’t hold back when talking about general manager Howie Rosemand and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

“I don’t believe anything that Howie says. Howie is one of the people that if he told me it was raining outside, I’d probably get some shorts just in case,” Scandrick said. “He put it to me that he wanted to play some younger players and they’re a mess on defense and they need to get some more defensive linemen, so we’ll how that works for them this weekend up in Buffalo.”

When referencing Jenkins, Scandrick said “there’s some selfish people in that defense.”

“I think that Rasul Douglas, who is a good friend of mine, took some unwanted heat for some blown coverages on some other people’s selfish play. They know who they are,” Scandrick said in relation to the long touchdowns that were given up in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

He continued, “When you wear a ‘C’ on your jersey, it’s your job to bring guys along. Sometimes you need to take the hard down, you need to take the hard job and you need to bring the thing together. I don’t know if that’s the case.”

Scandrick only appeared in three games for the Eagles this season. He was released at the end of training camp but was brought back before the game against the New York Jets.