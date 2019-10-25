DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County’s hazmat unit has been activated following 25 separate reports of a fuel odor, officials say. The reports began coming in around 10 a.m. Friday and are mostly in the western area of the county.
Chester Charter School had an early dismissal and some businesses have closed due to the smell.
Officials say no injuries have been reported but some people are reporting headaches.
The County’s hazmat unit has been dispatched and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated.
The cause of the smell has not been determined at this time but the Department of Emergency Services is working with state and local refineries to locate the source of the odor.
There is a staging area at Interstate 95 and Island Avenue.
