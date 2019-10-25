Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBS) — The anticipation is finally over as the Nickelodeon Universe theme park opened at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford on Friday. The park features more than 35 rides and roller coasters.
Gov. Phil Murphy was one of the first to take a ride on a coaster called the Shell Raiser.
Afterward, he gave it two thumbs way up.
“That is the No. 1 roller coaster we have ever been on, No. 1 in the world. My heart is still in my throat, I think I speak for all of us. It’s an extraordinary experience, I recommend it to all of you,” Murphy said.
A Dream Works Water Park is scheduled to open late next month.
