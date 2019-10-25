Interactive Legoland Event Stopping In Philadelphia This Weekend

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Legoland is hitting the road and bringing the theme park experience to Philadelphia! “LEGOLAND New York Resort” will be at The Shops at Liberty Place this weekend.
Hours:
The interactive event includes costumed characters, large-scale Lego models, and of course, Legos to play with.
It will also offer Lego building activities led by master model builders and the opportunity to “ride” driving school cars and a dragon coaster ride vehicle.
Legoland is open through Sunday.
Friday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
