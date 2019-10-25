Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
Roxborough beats Boys Latin, 10-8
Central beats Kensington, 28-18
Olney beats Washington, 40-0
Frankford beats Mastbaum, 49-6
Penncrest beats Harriton, 21-14
Cardinal O’Hara beats Conwell Egan, 25-17
Haverford beats Conestoga, 57-16
Maple Shade beats Riverside, 35-20
Williamstown beats Shawnee, 17-0
Willingboro beats Woodrow Wilson, 28-18
The poll for the next Game of the Week begins Sunday, Oct. 27.
