By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Fountain Street Fire Fund, Local, Local TV


ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An outpouring of support for the families displaced by a massive fire that destroyed at least 10 homes in Allentown. A possible gas explosion ignited the fire on North Fountain Street last Sunday.

Organizers of the Fountain Street Fire Fund have received about $80,000 in donations from members of the community.

They say 100% of the donations will go to the families affected by the fire.

Officials are still trying to determine what sparked the explosion.

Community members can donate to the fund here.

