PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we head into the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are in a must-win situation. They head to Buffalo this Sunday to take on the Bills and experts say they cannot afford another loss if they want to make the playoffs.

It’s a pivotal weekend for the Birds in the third part of the disastrous three-game road trip.

The Eagles have to right the ship this weekend but a huge problem has been losing off the field as well. Anonymous sources are threatening to rip the team apart.

Head coach Doug Pederson noted how the team has responded this week.

“They responded well,” Pederson said. “We had a lot of distraction last week, off-the-field distraction and they’ve put that behind them. They’re focused on this game, this opponent, they understand the mistakes they made. As coaches, it’s our jobs to not only point that out but to correct it and fix it. They’ve done that.”

Earlier this morning, recently cut cornerback Orlando Scandrick was on Fox Sports 1. He called his cutting scapegoating and ripped the organization.

He accused the locker room of having zero accountability and called players on the defense selfish.

Here’s Scandrick’s comments in full about players defensively being selfish. Doesn’t name Malcolm Jenkins, but he also happens to have a C on his chest. https://t.co/SLhdBEruFX — Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) October 25, 2019

The locker room will be open this afternoon.

Check back with CBS3 to see what the players have to say about the accusations.