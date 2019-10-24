Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Two Newark police officers saved a 13-year-old who was threatening to jump from a fire escape. The young man was three floors up.
The officers burst through a door and rescued the teen before he could jump.
“Once we grabbed a hold of him, basically, he began to talk to him and soothe him down basically and I started inching his leg over a bit more so he wouldn’t fall,” Officer Shaquille Johnson said.
“I have a nephew who’s 13 years old and my thing was, get this kid off this ledge and to safety,” Sgt. Antonio Barbosa said.
The rescued teen was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
