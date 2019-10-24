Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted on 100 block of Redfield Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say two gunmen pulled up in a vehicle and started firing shots at two 19-year-old men.
Both victims are in stable condition after they were shot in the hand and leg.
Officers stopped two men fitting the description of the shooters.
They’re waiting to see if those men will be identified by the victims.
You must log in to post a comment.