PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a suspect was taken into custody Thursday in connection to a shooting that left an 11-month-old boy critically injured. Police say the suspect has not yet been charged.
The shooting happened last Saturday night near North 7th and West Luzerne Streets in the Hunting Park section of the city.
Philadelphia police say the 11-month-old boy was shot four times while riding in a car, including in his head and chest.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he remains in extremely critical condition. Police say if the baby does survive, he will most likely be a quadriplegic.
Police say the 11-month-old was riding in the car with his stepmother in the area when the woman heard gunshots but kept driving until she got home, which was about nine minutes away.
When she went to take the baby out of her car, she noticed her car was hit with four bullets and that her stepson was also shot.
An investigation remains ongoing.
