JONESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Nearly 100 animals were rescued from a self-proclaimed rescue organization in Lebanon County because of animal welfare concerns, the Pennsylvania SPCA says. The SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers executed a search warrant of the property in Jonestown on Wednesday after receiving a tip from a good Samaritan.
The SPCA says 98 total animals were recovered from the property — 83 live cats and kittens, 10 dogs and five dead cats.
The 83 cats and 10 dogs were found with untreated medical conditions and living in unsanitary conditions, according to the SPCA.
Most of the rescued cats were suffering from eye conditions and respiratory infections, the SPCA says, while many of the dogs were extremely thin.
The animals were transported to the SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters for treatment. They’ll become available for adoption once they’re treated back to health.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the case is being urged to contact the SPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722.
